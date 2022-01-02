All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung announces world's first 4K 144Hz TV for next-gen PC gaming

Samsung announces the world's first 4K 144Hz TV at CES 2022, perfect for next-gen consoles and PC gaming at up to 4K 120/144FPS.

Published Sun, Jan 2 2022 11:45 PM CST
Samsung has just announced its next-gen 2022 Neo QLED TVs which are available in regular, and ridiculous sizes -- as well as in both 4K and 8K variants -- offering up to 4K 144Hz on a TV.

Samsung has unveiled the "world's first 4K 144Hz TV" using their in-house Mini-LED display technology, with the additional of Shape Adaptive Light Control that reportedly reduces stray illumination by analyzing on-screen objects and shaping the light to match them. Samsung is also using Object Depth Enhancer, which uses more processing to work out which objects are from the background.

The big deal here is the ability to offer 4K 144Hz right out of the box for PC gamers, and up to 4K 120Hz for the next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles. Samsung is the first with a 4K 144Hz gaming TV, all done through HDMI 2.1 connectivity to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs -- as well as all GPUs coming this year, and in the future -- all ready for 4K 120/144Hz.

Gaming Hub: Samsung is also providing a nifty new dedicated menu section to all things gaming, with "select 2022 Samsung smart TV models" where you can access gaming, through the cloud or connected to your consoles. This means you've got access to cloud gaming services including Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Utomik -- at least at launch.

