Samsung's new TV remote recharges battery from your Wi-Fi radio waves

Samsung's new Eco Remote literally draws power to recharge its batteries from radio waves, so your Wi-Fi router charges remote.

Published Mon, Jan 3 2022 12:12 AM CST
Samsung has just unveiled its new 2022 series TVs and they come with new Eco Remotes that are capable of drawing power from not just the sun... but from radio waves.

Yeah, the new Samsung Eco Remotes will actually draw power from the radio waves near your house -- including your Wi-Fi router -- and other devices. Samsung says that the RF harvesting would let your TV emote control be fully charged whether you're watching TV all day and night and click the remote 5 trillion times I guess... because I replace the batteries in my remote, like, every YEAR.

The South Korean giant is making the new Eco Remote with a "recycled material design" -- so don't worry, the environment is being looked after -- while power is being harvested through your body, to your remote. The new remote will have a minimalistic design, pack a built-in microphone for voice control, and the usual shortcuts for apps and services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Samsung TV Plus.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

