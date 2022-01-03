Samsung's new TV remote recharges battery from your Wi-Fi radio waves

Samsung has just unveiled its new 2022 series TVs and they come with new Eco Remotes that are capable of drawing power from not just the sun... but from radio waves.

Yeah, the new Samsung Eco Remotes will actually draw power from the radio waves near your house -- including your Wi-Fi router -- and other devices. Samsung says that the RF harvesting would let your TV emote control be fully charged whether you're watching TV all day and night and click the remote 5 trillion times I guess... because I replace the batteries in my remote, like, every YEAR.

The South Korean giant is making the new Eco Remote with a "recycled material design" -- so don't worry, the environment is being looked after -- while power is being harvested through your body, to your remote. The new remote will have a minimalistic design, pack a built-in microphone for voice control, and the usual shortcuts for apps and services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Samsung TV Plus.