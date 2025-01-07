Samsung's new flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV: new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, 8K upscaling, more

Samsung unveils its AI-powered 2025 TVs with the flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F: the company's most advanced TV to date, with new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor.

Samsung has unveiled its new flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV at CES 2025, with the AI-powered TV set to be the best yet from the South Korean giant.

Samsung's new Neo QLED 8K QN990F is its most advanced TV to date, powered by the company's in-house NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, the new 8K TV uses on-device AI features to enhance picture quality, sound clarity, and the overall viewing experience. Here's how:

8K AI Upscaling Pro : Elevates lower-resolution content up to stunning 8K quality, ensuring incredible detail and clarity in every frame.

Auto HDR Remastering Pro : Analyzes content frame by frame, applying scene-adaptive color expansion for lifelike visuals and vibrant colors, even in dark scenes.

Adaptive Sound Pro : Uses AI to separate and optimize sound components like speech, music and sound effects, delivering clear, balanced audio.

Color Booster Pro : Enriches color expression with AI-driven scene analysis and enhanced image processing for each frame.

AI Mode: Adaptively optimizes picture and sound leveraging AI-based content recognition and TV area analysis for an optimal viewing experience in any setting.

SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs. With Samsung Vision AI, we're reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalization and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life".

Samsung is ushering in a new era of AI-driven screen technology, with Samsung Vision AI features now integrated across its most comprehensive lineup ever - including Neo QLED, OLED and QLED, and The Frame models. This expansion underscores Samsung's commitment to bringing intelligent, adaptive screens to more users, redefining what's possible in home entertainment and smart living.