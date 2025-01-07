All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

Samsung's new flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV: new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, 8K upscaling, more

Samsung unveils its AI-powered 2025 TVs with the flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F: the company's most advanced TV to date, with new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor.

Samsung's new flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV: new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, 8K upscaling, more
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung unveiled its Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV at CES 2025, featuring the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. The TV enhances picture and sound quality with AI-driven features like 8K AI Upscaling Pro, Auto HDR Remastering Pro, and Adaptive Sound Pro. Samsung aims to redefine home entertainment with intelligent, adaptive screens.

Samsung has unveiled its new flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV at CES 2025, with the AI-powered TV set to be the best yet from the South Korean giant.

Samsung's new flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV: new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, 8K upscaling, more 73
2

Samsung's new Neo QLED 8K QN990F is its most advanced TV to date, powered by the company's in-house NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, the new 8K TV uses on-device AI features to enhance picture quality, sound clarity, and the overall viewing experience. Here's how:

  • 8K AI Upscaling Pro: Elevates lower-resolution content up to stunning 8K quality, ensuring incredible detail and clarity in every frame.
  • Auto HDR Remastering Pro: Analyzes content frame by frame, applying scene-adaptive color expansion for lifelike visuals and vibrant colors, even in dark scenes.
  • Adaptive Sound Pro: Uses AI to separate and optimize sound components like speech, music and sound effects, delivering clear, balanced audio.
  • Color Booster Pro: Enriches color expression with AI-driven scene analysis and enhanced image processing for each frame.
  • AI Mode: Adaptively optimizes picture and sound leveraging AI-based content recognition and TV area analysis for an optimal viewing experience in any setting.

SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs. With Samsung Vision AI, we're reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalization and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life".

Samsung is ushering in a new era of AI-driven screen technology, with Samsung Vision AI features now integrated across its most comprehensive lineup ever - including Neo QLED, OLED and QLED, and The Frame models. This expansion underscores Samsung's commitment to bringing intelligent, adaptive screens to more users, redefining what's possible in home entertainment and smart living.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the Samsung QN65QN900D 65-Inch QLED 8K Smart TV (2024 Model)
Best Deals: Samsung QN65QN900D 65-Inch QLED 8K Smart TV (2024 Model)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$3797.99 USD
- -
Buy
$3797.99 USD
- -
Buy
$3797.99 USD
- -
Buy
$3797.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2025 at 8:41 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:news.samsung.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles