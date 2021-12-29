Intel's new Alder Lake-S stock cooler: up to 73C with Core i5-12400

Intel's new RM1 stock cooler for its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors has been tested, with the new 12th Gen Core 65C CPU series launching in January 2022 with these spiffy new RM1 stock coolers. Check it out:

The cooler was tested by the team at 163, with Intel's new "Laminar RM1" stock cooler tested with the unreleased mid-range Core i5-12400 processor -- a new 6-core, 12-thread Alder Lake CPU -- with the power consumption averaging out at 81W, peaking at 89C.

In an 8-minute FPU stress test in AIDA64, the Intel Core i5-12400 cooled with the new RM1 stock cooler had an average CPU temp of 70C, and peak temperature of 75W -- with the fan speed at 3100RPM and reported to be "audible". There's no RGB lighting here, as the higher-end RH1 stock cooler will have RGB lighting and better thermal performance.

We will see Intel's new Laminar RM1 stock cooler inside of the new retail-boxed 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" desktop processors, that will be launched on January 4.