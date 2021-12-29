All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel's new Alder Lake-S stock cooler: up to 73C with Core i5-12400

Intel's new RM1 stock cooler for 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' LGA1700 CPU coolers tested, 73C with mid-range Core i5-12400 CPU.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 10:03 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new RM1 stock cooler for its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors has been tested, with the new 12th Gen Core 65C CPU series launching in January 2022 with these spiffy new RM1 stock coolers. Check it out:

Intel's new Alder Lake-S stock cooler: up to 73C with Core i5-12400 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The cooler was tested by the team at 163, with Intel's new "Laminar RM1" stock cooler tested with the unreleased mid-range Core i5-12400 processor -- a new 6-core, 12-thread Alder Lake CPU -- with the power consumption averaging out at 81W, peaking at 89C.

In an 8-minute FPU stress test in AIDA64, the Intel Core i5-12400 cooled with the new RM1 stock cooler had an average CPU temp of 70C, and peak temperature of 75W -- with the fan speed at 3100RPM and reported to be "audible". There's no RGB lighting here, as the higher-end RH1 stock cooler will have RGB lighting and better thermal performance.

Intel's new Alder Lake-S stock cooler: up to 73C with Core i5-12400 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel's new Alder Lake-S stock cooler: up to 73C with Core i5-12400 04 | TweakTown.comIntel's new Alder Lake-S stock cooler: up to 73C with Core i5-12400 05 | TweakTown.com

We will see Intel's new Laminar RM1 stock cooler inside of the new retail-boxed 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" desktop processors, that will be launched on January 4.

Intel's new Alder Lake-S stock cooler: up to 73C with Core i5-12400 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$639.70
$639.70$619.98$619.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2021 at 11:28 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.