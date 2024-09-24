Intel Core Ultra 5 245K benched: 30% fewer threads than 14600K, but 4% faster in Cinebench R23

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 5 245K 'Arrow Lake-S' CPU benchmarked: with 30% less threads, it's still 4% faster than the Core i5-14600K in Cinebench R23.

Intel Core Ultra 5 245K benched: 30% fewer threads than 14600K, but 4% faster in Cinebench R23
Published
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Intel's new Core Ultra 5 245K "Arrow Lake" desktop CPU has been tested, with some new leaked performance showing some rather good numbers against the mid-range Core i5-14600K processor that is already on the market. Let's go:

Intel Core Ultra 5 245K benched: 30% fewer threads than 14600K, but 4% faster in Cinebench R23 95
2

In a new post on the Baidu forums, the new Intel Core Ultra 5 245K processor was tested in Cinebenech R23 multi-core, pitted up against the Core i5-14600K processor.

First, the new Core Ultra 5 245K processor features 14 cores and 14 threads (split between 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores, with 24MB of L3 cache, 26MB of L2 cache, with a total of 50MB of cache. Base clocks are at 4.2GHz for the P-Cores and 3.6GHz for the E-Cores, while boosts are up to 5.2GHz on the P-Cores and 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. Here's a direct comparison:

  • Core Ultra 5 245K: 14 cores, 14 threads @ up to 5.2GHz + 24MB L3 + 26MB L2 + 125-159W TDP
  • Core i5-14600K: 14 cores, 20 threads @ up to 5.3GHz + 24MB L3 + 20MB L2 + 125-181W TDP

We don't know the memory speeds, which motherboard was used, or the TDP limits set on these benchmarks, but in the multi-threaded Cinebench R23 run we can see that the Core Ultra 5 245K scores 25,495 points with its base clock of 4.2GHz. At this score, it beats the Core i5-14600K (with 24,630 points) and the Core i5-13600K (with 24,228 points).

Intel Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU features and support:

  • LGA 1851 Socket Longevity Planned Uptill 2026
  • DDR5 Only Compatibility, No DDR4 Support
  • Kicks off With 800-Series Motherboards
  • Support For Up To DDR5-6400 Memory (Native JEDEC)
  • Increased PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes Through CPU & PCH
  • Arrow Lake-S First Desktop Family Supported (DIY)
  • Arrow Lake-S CPUs feature 3 MB L2 Cache Per P-Core
  • Arrow Lake-S CPUs feature Alchemist iGPUs
  • Arrow Lake-S CPUs feature 8+16, 6+8 CPU SKUs
  • Arrow Lake-S 8+16 (24 Cores)
  • Arrow Lake-S 6+8 (14 Cores)
  • No Hyper-Threading Support(?)
  • Launching In 2H 2024
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-14900KS

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£668.99
£668.99£668.99£668.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/24/2024 at 3:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags