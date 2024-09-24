Intel Core Ultra 5 245K benched: 30% fewer threads than 14600K, but 4% faster in Cinebench R23

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 5 245K 'Arrow Lake-S' CPU benchmarked: with 30% less threads, it's still 4% faster than the Core i5-14600K in Cinebench R23.

Intel's new Core Ultra 5 245K "Arrow Lake" desktop CPU has been tested, with some new leaked performance showing some rather good numbers against the mid-range Core i5-14600K processor that is already on the market. Let's go:

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new post on the Baidu forums, the new Intel Core Ultra 5 245K processor was tested in Cinebenech R23 multi-core, pitted up against the Core i5-14600K processor.

First, the new Core Ultra 5 245K processor features 14 cores and 14 threads (split between 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores, with 24MB of L3 cache, 26MB of L2 cache, with a total of 50MB of cache. Base clocks are at 4.2GHz for the P-Cores and 3.6GHz for the E-Cores, while boosts are up to 5.2GHz on the P-Cores and 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. Here's a direct comparison:

Core Ultra 5 245K: 14 cores, 14 threads @ up to 5.2GHz + 24MB L3 + 26MB L2 + 125-159W TDP

Core i5-14600K: 14 cores, 20 threads @ up to 5.3GHz + 24MB L3 + 20MB L2 + 125-181W TDP

We don't know the memory speeds, which motherboard was used, or the TDP limits set on these benchmarks, but in the multi-threaded Cinebench R23 run we can see that the Core Ultra 5 245K scores 25,495 points with its base clock of 4.2GHz. At this score, it beats the Core i5-14600K (with 24,630 points) and the Core i5-13600K (with 24,228 points).

Intel Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU features and support: