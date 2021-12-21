All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' retail stock cooler teased

Intel's new 'Laminar RH1' cooler for 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs has been spotted, looks much meaner with RGB lighting to boot.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 21 2021 6:24 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel was expected to unleash its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs with flashy new retail coolers, but they didn't make it in time -- and it seems they're now not too far away.

Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' retail stock cooler teased 01 | TweakTown.comIntel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' retail stock cooler teased 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

In a new tease, the Intel "Laminar RH1" cooler for Alder Lake-S processors has been teased, with a radically changed design to say the least. The new cooler is much taller than Intel's boring retail coolers over the last 10+ years, with the RH1 and RM1 coolers looking different themselves.

Side-by-side here we have the Intel RH1 cooler and RM1 cooler, the RH1 cooler is taller while the RM1 cooler is smaller. There's some gorgeous RGB lighting of course, with the boxed 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU cooler made of metal and should dissipate heat better than current designs -- at a TDP of 65W.

Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' retail stock cooler teased 03 | TweakTown.comIntel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' retail stock cooler teased 04 | TweakTown.com

Intel will reportedly be offering these new Laminar 65W CPU coolers with the retail boxed Alder Lake-S processors that are launching on January 5, 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$618.77
$618.77$618.88$707.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/21/2021 at 11:03 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.