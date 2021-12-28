All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AORUS 17 2022 gaming laptop: Core i9-12900HK + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

GIGABYTE's new custom 2022 AORUS gaming laptop: Mini-LED 4K 120Hz panel, Core i9-12900HK CPU + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

Published Tue, Dec 28 2021 10:29 PM CST
GIGABYTE is set to launch a slew of new gaming laptops at CES 2022, powered by Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 Ti Laptop GPUs.

AORUS 17 2022 gaming laptop: Core i9-12900HK + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The company will be splitting its new gaming laptops into two categories: DDR4 and DDR5 models that will offer different CPU and GPU combos. The DDR4-based GIGABYTE 2022 AORUS gaming laptop packs up to the Intel Core i7-12700H processor, and NVIDIA's soon-to-be-released GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

However, the flagship DDR5-based model will have Intel's flagship Core i9-12900HK processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 105-130W TGP (depending on the model). Inside, the display should be gorgeous: a huge 17-inch Mini-LED display with a native 4K resolution and super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

AORUS 17 2022 gaming laptop: Core i9-12900HK + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 02 | TweakTown.comAORUS 17 2022 gaming laptop: Core i9-12900HK + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 04 | TweakTown.com
AORUS 17 2022 gaming laptop: Core i9-12900HK + GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 03 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE will reportedly have other laptops that it will be unveiling, including the new AERO 17 and AERO 16 2022 laptops which will offer a new AMOLED display that is manufactured by Samsung. There will be a couple of different versions here: the first, has a native 3840x2600 resolution, while there's also a Mini-LED version with a native 2560x1600 resolution.

We'll know everything we need to know next week, once CES 2022 kicks off.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

