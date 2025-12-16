GIGABYTE releases its AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX sporting a super-fast Thunderbolt 5 port

GIGABYTE has released its AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX: a new external GPU with a RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU and Thunderbolt 5 port in a slim, sleek chassis.

TL;DR: GIGABYTE's AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX features a desktop RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, Thunderbolt 5 port supporting daisy chaining, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Ethernet, and 100W USB PD charging. It offers near-desktop gaming performance, WINDFORCE cooling, RGB lighting, and a compact, portable design.

GIGABYTE has officially released its AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX featuring a fast Thunderbolt 5 port, and desktop RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU inside.

The main feature with the new AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX is the Thunderbolt 5 port, with GIGABYTE including support for Thunderbolt 5 daisy chaining, with the same cable used for charging with USB PD 3.0 rated for up to 100W to the connected laptop.

GIGABYTE is marketing the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX as more than just an external GPU enclosure, with the Thunderbolt 5 port joined by 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports as well as Ethernet.

The AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX can be used as a simple dock for a laptop, but it also sports GIGABYTE's in-house WINDFORCE cooling technology, RGB lighting, and a compact chassis that'll easily fit in your backpack, and then look great sitting on your desk.

On the performance side of things, we can expect performance within 5% of a desktop-based GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU, which is nothing to sneeze at, as the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB will handle most games on the market, and a slew of esports-style games like Overwatch 2, League of Legends, Apex Legends, and so much more at 120FPS or more.

AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX features:

  • Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4
  • The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB empowers laptops with extra computing power, capable of handling gaming, creating and AI applications.
  • Thunderbolt™5 plug and play
  • Supports Thunderbolt™5 daisy chain
  • WINDFORCE cooling system
  • Supports Thunderbolt™ 5*1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 *3 for peripherals
  • Supports Ethernet port
  • Supports PD 3.0 with up to 100W fast laptop charging.
  • RGB lighting
  • Compact design for easy portability