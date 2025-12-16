GIGABYTE releases its AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX sporting a super-fast Thunderbolt 5 port

GIGABYTE has released its AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX: a new external GPU with a RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU and Thunderbolt 5 port in a slim, sleek chassis.

GIGABYTE has officially released its AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX featuring a fast Thunderbolt 5 port, and desktop RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU inside.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The main feature with the new AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX is the Thunderbolt 5 port, with GIGABYTE including support for Thunderbolt 5 daisy chaining, with the same cable used for charging with USB PD 3.0 rated for up to 100W to the connected laptop.

GIGABYTE is marketing the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX as more than just an external GPU enclosure, with the Thunderbolt 5 port joined by 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports as well as Ethernet.

Read more: GIGABYTE's new AORUS AI BOX is an external GPU with a desktop RTX 5060 Ti

The AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX can be used as a simple dock for a laptop, but it also sports GIGABYTE's in-house WINDFORCE cooling technology, RGB lighting, and a compact chassis that'll easily fit in your backpack, and then look great sitting on your desk.

On the performance side of things, we can expect performance within 5% of a desktop-based GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU, which is nothing to sneeze at, as the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB will handle most games on the market, and a slew of esports-style games like Overwatch 2, League of Legends, Apex Legends, and so much more at 120FPS or more.

5

AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX features: