Halo Infinite campaign has two parts: story missions and free roam

Just like Breath of the Wild or Assassin's Creed, Halo Infinite's main story missions can't be replayed..but there's free roam.

Halo Infinite's singleplayer campaign has two parts: 1) main story missions that can't be replayed, and 2) free roam with bases, objectives, and side missions.

Similar to most open world games like Breath of the Wild, Assassin's Creed, or even Far Cry, Halo Infinite will not allow gamers to natively replay story missions and levels once they are beaten. Infinite also won't have a NewGame+ mode like some of those other games. Infinite has four saves, and you beat the campaign missions for each save, you're done with them for good.

This is a huge departure from the classic Halo campaign experience, which has a linear playlist of campaign missions that can be replayed once they are beaten.

Of course the biggest change introduced withy Halo Infinite is how it blends story progression with a more open-ended free roam. At any time gamers can break away from story missions and go exploring across Zeta Halo for collectibles, tracking down mini-bosses for unique gear, establishing more Forward Operating Bases, and tackling side missions. You can keep exploring and playing infinitely to your heart's content well after you beat the main scenario arc.

You know, like a modern RPG.

343i confirmed that campaign missions won't be replayable in a statement to Polygon, saying:

"The postgame does give you the option to keep exploring the wider environment, but for missions like the first two, where you're not on the ring yet, you can't replay from the same save file. You'd be able to get any remaining FOBs, targets, audio logs, [etc] but the main story missions would not repeat."

This makes sense for Halo Infinite's scope and also leaves the door wide open for more campaign-based expansions. Halo Infinite is a live game after all and will continue to evolve over time...but we shouldn't expect any new campaign content any time soon.