Halo Infinite: Super-soldier base assault, RNG loot

Halo Infinite's campaign is a fully-fledged RPG with upgrades, RNG weapon upgrades, and tons of side activities/missions.

Halo Infinite's campaign will make Halo 5 players very happy...especially everyone who hated the Forerunners and Prometheans. Plus there's a ton of new changes to literally make the game into a never-ending Halo.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

343i is taking fan feedback pretty seriously. That's why Halo Infinite will have absolutely no Promethean enemies (except for maybe those flying imp guys). Another big change is how Halo Infinite is basically an RPG, complete with level ups, weapon upgrades, and new armor.

New Game Informer content confirms how some of these systems will work. Halo Infinite is actually a lot like Far Cry with new Forward Operating Bases that can be captured by UNSC forces.

There's even RNG loot straight out of an RPG like Diablo.

These bases give you weapons, equipment, and vehicles at any time--think of them as a home away from home.

The bases also unlock locations of High Value Targets, or named enemies that are basically mini bosses for that region. HVTs command groups of Banished and when you kill them and eradicate the forces you'll get a special upgraded weapon as a reward; for example, a more powerful energy sword with a longer range or one that does more damage.

Gamers also earn a new type of experience called Valor from saving Marines, destroying Banished, etc. The more Valor you have, the more and better equipment, weapons, and vehicles you have access to at forward operating bases. Eventually you can get flying vehicles if your Valor gets high enough.

What's most interesting is how the areas are carved up.

Zeta Halo has multiple regions, and each region has smaller Forward Operating Bases and one big stronghold. The idea is that you capture each FOB, level up Master Chief, unlock a bunch of good weapons, and prepare your marines for a big assault on the region's large stronghold.

343i refers to this concept as "super-soldier base assault". It sounds absolutely epic.

There's a lot more details coming out in the weeks ahead so keep a look out. For now here's a breakdown of what we've learned so far:

New Halo Infinite details