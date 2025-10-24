Halo breaks exclusivity for good: 'Halo is on PlayStation going forward,' Xbox studio confirms

Halo Studios confirms that future Halo games will also come to PlayStation as Xbox embraces a new era of exclusivity-breaking multi-platform releases.

TL;DR: Xbox is ending exclusive Halo games, with Halo: Campaign Evolved launching on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in 2026. This remake features 4K visuals, new content, and UE5 upgrades. Future Halo titles will support cross-platform play, expanding access and uniting players across consoles for the franchise's 25th anniversary.

Xbox is officially done with exclusive games, and that includes the once console-defining Halo series.

The newly announced Halo: Campaign Evolved isn't the only Halo game coming to PlayStation. Halo Studios has officially confirmed that future games in the series will also arrive on PlayStation, lining up with previous rumors of a cross-platform Halo live multiplayer game.

"It's really a new era. Halo is on PlayStation, going forward, starting with Halo: Campaign Evolved. We're just kind of knocking down walls. We're going to come together, we're going to sing Kumbaya, it's going to be great--Blue and Great coming back together again," Halo Studios community director Brian Jarrard said during today's Halo World Championship 2025 stream.

The stream was centered around the new Halo: Campaign Evolved release, which is a fully-fledged remake of the OG Halo game that started it all 24 years ago. The new Halo: CE is coming to Xbox, PC, and PS5 with a ton of new features, including 4K visuals, sprint, new weapons and enemies, new story missions, and modern upgrades through UE5.

This is just the beginning, though. Halo Studios is hard at work on the other announced-but-not-revealed Halo project, which is believed to be the aforementioned online live service multiplayer shooter.

Halo: CE executive producer Damon Conn reiterates how the studio is thinking about the franchise moving forward:

"What we want is for as many fans and players to play the game as possible. To be on all the platforms we're on all at one time, it's a heck of a way to kick off the 25th anniversary."

"It's great to have a chance to bring an entirely new generation of players to the franchise. People who haven't had the chance to go on the missions with Chief are now going to get to do that for the first time."