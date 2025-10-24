Halo: Campaign Evolved coming to PS5, Xbox, Steam in 2026

It's official: Xbox's once-exclusive FPS titan is coming to PlayStation for the first time ever with Halo: Campaign Evolved, a remake of the original Halo.

TL;DR: Halo: Campaign Evolved, a 4K remake of the original Halo campaign, launches in 2026 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Built in Unreal Engine 5, it features new prequel missions, expanded weapons, cross-play, and cross-progression, delivering a modernized, immersive experience for new and returning players.

25 years after its original release, and after decades of defining core Xbox exclusives, Halo is officially coming to PlayStation.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Today Xbox announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, a fully-fledged 4K remake of the original Halo game that's coming to consoles--including PS5--and PC in 2026. Like the name says, the remake is campaign only and does not include multiplayer.

The remake actually features content not available in the original game, as well as missions that haven't been seen in any Halo game before. Halo: Campaign Evolved has two prequel missions to play, as well as nine additional weapons, including the energy sword from Halo 2, the battle rifle from Halo 3, and the needle rifle from Halo Reach. Gamers can hijack vehicles in the Halo CE remake, pilot the wraith tank, and the game has a ton of extra skulls.

The new remake is built in Unreal Engine 5, taking advantage of modern-day features and mechanics. Sprint is confirmed, but gamers can switch it off. There's also cross-play, and cross-progression between all platforms.

"This is Halo for everyone," executive producer Damon Conn said.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is coming sometime in 2026 to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC/Steam.