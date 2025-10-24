Halo: Campaign Evolved coming to PS5, Xbox, Steam in 2026

It's official: Xbox's once-exclusive FPS titan is coming to PlayStation for the first time ever with Halo: Campaign Evolved, a remake of the original Halo.

TL;DR: Halo: Campaign Evolved, a 4K remake of the original Halo campaign, launches in 2026 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Built in Unreal Engine 5, it features new prequel missions, expanded weapons, cross-play, and cross-progression, delivering a modernized, immersive experience for new and returning players.

25 years after its original release, and after decades of defining core Xbox exclusives, Halo is officially coming to PlayStation.

Today Xbox announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, a fully-fledged 4K remake of the original Halo game that's coming to consoles--including PS5--and PC in 2026. Like the name says, the remake is campaign only and does not include multiplayer.

The remake actually features content not available in the original game, as well as missions that haven't been seen in any Halo game before. Halo: Campaign Evolved has two prequel missions to play, as well as nine additional weapons, including the energy sword from Halo 2, the battle rifle from Halo 3, and the needle rifle from Halo Reach. Gamers can hijack vehicles in the Halo CE remake, pilot the wraith tank, and the game has a ton of extra skulls.

The new remake is built in Unreal Engine 5, taking advantage of modern-day features and mechanics. Sprint is confirmed, but gamers can switch it off. There's also cross-play, and cross-progression between all platforms.

"This is Halo for everyone," executive producer Damon Conn said.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is coming sometime in 2026 to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC/Steam.

Experience Where the Legend Begins

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved's campaign. Experience the original story rebuilt with high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, and refined controls, plus three brand-new prequel missions featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson. A broader arsenal of weapons, vehicles, enemies, and gameplay-modifying "Skulls" - optional modifiers that change combat in fun and challenging ways - add fresh tactics and endless replayability.

Play it your way: solo, in 2-player split-screen co-op (console only), or up to 4-player online co-op with full crossplay and cross-progression support. Whether you're discovering Halo for the first time or returning to the ring after 25 years, Halo: Campaign Evolved delivers an adventure that feels both timeless and brand new.

