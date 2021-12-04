All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Quake's horde mode sets exciting precedent for classic game upgrades

Quake's new RTX and horde mode updates set an exciting new precedent for old-school classic game upgrades by major publishers.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Dec 4 2021 9:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Quake just got its first major content update after 25 years, a new trend that could resurrected old-school classics in exciting new ways.

Quake's horde mode sets exciting precedent for classic game upgrades 665 | TweakTown.com

Following the big RTX update for Quake II and re-release of the original on next-gen consoles with 4K 120FPS support, MachineGames and Bethesda just added a new co-op horde mode to Quake.

This expands the legendary 90s FPS in a brand new way with survival co-op action, and could set a new precedent that sees Bethesda going back and upgrading other classics in its wide catalog, maybe even the original Doom and Wolfenstein games.

Know what I'd like to see? Some upgraded version of Skynet or even Terminator: Future Shock...

While id is busy on something brand new--possibly the next Doom or Quake game--MachineGames is experimenting with older titles...and we're interested in seeing where this goes.

The bulk of MachineGames is however gearing up for new titles including Wolfenstein 3, which has been in development for some time, and a new Indiana Jones action-adventure game.

Experience the all-new Horde Mode and Add-ons for Quake, free to all players. Grab your guns and drop into Horde Mode - play solo, with friends online, or in local multiplayer split-screen. Unlock powerful weapons and power-ups and battle your way through endless waves of monsters.

Plus, expand your Quake experience with the free Honey Add-on and delve deep into the darkness to conquer a deadly plague infecting the land. With even more free add-ons coming soon, there's never been a better time to play Quake!

Buy at Amazon

Quake 4 - PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$28.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/4/2021 at 7:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.