Quake reboot or new Doom likely in development at id Software

New job listings hint id Software is making a new Quake game--possibly the rumored reboot--or the next hellish Doom game.

A new job listing at id Software hints that a new Doom or Quake game is currently in development.

Photo: GameQraft

id Software's Senior Technical Animator job listing is pretty interesting and might give away what the studio is working on next. id is specifically looking for an animator that specializes in hair and cloth physics in the Havok games engine for a "long-running iconic action FPS series."

id uses Havok for its games--Doom Eternal, RAGE 2, and even Quake Champions--and the specific mentions of hair and cloth physics might lean towards the rumored female protagonist starring in the unconfirmed Quake reboot that's reportedly in development.

At the same time, id already has ideas on what's next for Doom. Back in March id Software's Marty Stratton said there were "many more stories to tell in the Doom universe."

id has also breathed new life into Quake with the surprise remaster that hits 4K 120FPS on Xbox Series X.

Oh, and let's not forget that there are some fan theories saying id may connect Quake and Doom together.

Here's what the job listing says: