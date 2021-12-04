Dragon Age 4 is still a single-player focused RPG, BioWare confirms

The new Dragon Age sequel is still primarily a singleplayer-driven RPG, BioWare has re-confirmed in a post to the community.

The next Dragon Age game is still primarily a singleplayer RPG, BioWare has re-confirmed.

As part of its Dragon Age day celebration, BioWare tells fans that Dragon Age 4 will retain the beloved singleplayer-first formula that its games are known for. It sounds as if things haven't changed since the next-gen Dragon Age was rebooted back in February, which saw the game shifting from a live-based online experience with evolving content to a more traditional singleplayer adventure.

"Speaking of building new worlds and stories for you to explore, we want to let you all know that we're still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age. We're excited for next year when we can talk more about what we're working on," the studio said.

This development reboot towards offline gaming punctuates EA's current shift towards singleplayer games, a new focus that was kicked off by Jedi: Fallen Order's massive success. More recent examples of SP-driven games includes the newly-announced Dead Space reboot, Dragon Age 4, and Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

The next Dragon Age isn't due out before March 2023 and we might see more info at this year's The Game Awards celebration on Thursday, December 9.

Dragon Age 4 development timeline: All the major milestones so far

November 2014 - Dragon Age Inquisition releases

September 2015 - Dragon Age Inquisition's Trespasser DLC releases

2015 - Dragon Age enters development in project codenamed "Joplin," would focus on Tevinter spies

April 2016 - Mark Darrah teases the new Dragon Age with a cryptic red book

January 2017 - Darrah opens the red book, reveals early concept art

March 2017 - Mass Effect Andromeda releases, critical flop damages BioWare's reputation

May 2017 - Sunless Sea writer Alexis Kennedy confirms they're contributing on the new Dragon Age, strongly hints Tevinter is the main setting

July 2017 - BioWare GM Aaryn Flynn leaves after 17 years with company

October 2017 - BioWare reboots the game to focus strongly on monetization and live services, aka codenamed "Morrison," causing creative director Mike Laidlaw leaves after 14 years with BioWare

September 2018 - BioWare talks about "live storytelling" during a PAX West panel, hints Dragon Age 4 would use online live services for game stories

December 2018 - BioWare releases first Dragon Age 4 teaser, the Dread Wolf Rises

February 2019 - Anthem releases, devs move over to Dragon Age as skeleton team upholds live services/works on Anthem reboot

April 2019 - Kotaku feature confirms Dragon Age 4 would have deep live service structure

April 2019 - BioWare's huge morale problems outed, reports of significant crunch revealed

September 2019 - GM Casey Hudson confirms DA4 is only in pre-production phases

October 2019 - EA says Dragon Age 4 won't release until after Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

August 2020 - BioWare shows off Dragon Age 4 prototype gameplay