Is BioWare in trouble again? Studio head, Dragon Age 4 lead resign

BioWare loses two more veteran developers, Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah, as it forges ahead on Mass Effect 4 and Dragon Age 4.

After 23 years with BioWare, Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah is leaving the studio alongside general manager Casey Hudson.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah are leaving BioWare. Both say new projects like Dragon Age 4 and the next Mass Effect are "in good hands".

Darrah, who had been with BioWare for 23 years, served on executive producer on the Dragon Age series and helped course-correct troubled games like Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem. Darrah's departure is an end of an era for BioWare, and his departure punctuates others like James Ohlen, who left BioWare in 2018 after 22 years with the studio, and creative director Mike Laidlaw, who left in 2017 after 17 years of Dragon Age games.

Darrah says he doesn't know what his next move will be, but he's "excited to find out."

The BioWare vet also says Dragon Age and Mass effect are in good hands:

Dragon Age will be in good hands. Christian Dailey will be moving into the Executive Producer role. Christian Dailey is a strong leader and will provide great insight into the rest of the Dragon Age leadership who remain. This is a team that includes people with decades of experience at BioWare. I am confident that, together, this is the team that can make this Dragon Age the best one yet. Matthew Goldman remains the Creative Director. He has been on Dragon Age since the early days of Dragon Age: Origins. Like me, he has been involved in the franchise as it has changed over the years. He has a deep understanding of what it has been and what it has the potential to be. Mass Effect too has an exciting future. I won't say too much but I am impressed by the growth of Mike Gamble and I am looking forward to all that franchise will do under his leadership.

Read Also: What to expect from BioWare's new next-gen Mass Effect 4 game

Hudson's departure is also eye-opening. Hudson previously left BioWare years ago, but re-joined to help reform the studio. BioWare was previously a studio endemic with depression, mismanagement, and so much stress that employees had breakdowns. Hudson was tasked with righting BioWare's sinking ship. Whether or not that happened remains to be seen.

Hudson says he's leaving BioWare to "try something different." Gary McKay, senior director of development operations, will lead BioWare in Hudson's absence.

Here's a list of the major BioWare departures over recent years:

Noteworthy BioWare Departures