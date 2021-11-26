All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon slashes prices for early Black Friday deal: 25% off microphones

If you're a streamer or know of a streamer you want to get a Christmas present for, check out Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

Published Fri, Nov 26 2021 4:33 AM CST
Black Friday is around the corner and to lead into the sales madness Amazon has slashed prices across a select range of microphones.

A good quality microphone is a staple part of any streaming setup, and while you can take a cheaper microphone and tweak it to sound like a higher-end microphone, sometimes it's just better to pick up a reputable brand of microphone that you know is going to be acceptable quality.

Blue Microphones certainly comes to mind when the topic of high-quality microphones is brought up and Amazon has discounted a large range of its microphone solutions by up to 25%. Amazon's early Black Friday deals feature discounts for popular Blue products such as the Blue Yeti, Blue Yeti X, Blue Yeti Nano, and Blue Snowball iCE. In the entirety of this article you will find the best deals for Blue's range of on sale products.

Hot Deals

Blue Yeti Nano Premium Condenser USB Microphone - was $99.99 - now $79.99 - you save $20.00 (20%)

Blue Snowball iCE Plug n Play USB Microphone - was $49.99 - now $39.99 - you save $10.00 (20%)

Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording and Streaming on PC and Mac - was $129.99 - now $99.99 - you save $30.00 (23%)

Blue Blackout Spark SL XLR Condenser Mic for Recording and Streaming - was $199.99 - now $159.99 - you save $40.00 (20%)

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

