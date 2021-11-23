Awesome early Black Friday deals on Amazon, up to 29% off Bose Earbuds

Early Black Friday deals are up on Amazon, and the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling and Sport Earbuds are looking very tempting.

Black Friday is once again on the horizon, and as expected, great deals are popping up across the Internet.

Both Bose's QuietComfort Noise Cancelling line of earbuds and Sport earbuds have gone on sale, with up to 29% off. The QuietComfort line comes with active noise cancellation and transparency modes built in to scale how much of the world you want to block out.

Both come with IPX4 ratings to help withstand sweat and inclement weather. The QuietComforts claim up to 6 hours of battery life, and the Sport follows with up to 5 hours, though both are extended considerably with the included charging case.

Check out the deals below!

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds - True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, Triple Black, World Class Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case - was $279.00 - now $199.00 - you save $80.00 (29%).

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds - True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, Sandstone, World Class Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case - Limited Edition - was $279.00 - now $199.00 - you save $80.00 (29%).

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds - True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, Soapstone, World Class Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case - was $279.00 - now $199.00 - you save $80.00 (29%).

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds - True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, Stone Blue, World Class Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case - Limited Edition - was $279.00 - now $199.00 - you save $80.00 (29%).

Bose Sport Earbuds - True Wireless Earphones - Bluetooth In Ear Headphones for Workouts and Running, Triple Black - was $179.00 - now $149.00 - you save $30.00 (17%).

Bose Sport Earbuds - True Wireless Earphones - Bluetooth In Ear Headphones for Workouts and Running, Baltic Blue - was $179.00 - now $149.00 - you save $30.00 (17%).

Bose Sport Earbuds - True Wireless Earphones - Bluetooth In Ear Headphones for Workouts and Running, Glacier White - was $179.00 - now $149.00 - you save $30.00 (17%).