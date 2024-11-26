All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Top 5 best-selling PS5 games on Amazon for Black Friday

Black Friday week is here already, and Amazon has slashed prices across several PS5 games with discounts ranging from 29% to 43% off.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Black Friday deals on Amazon offer significant discounts on PS5 games, including Star Wars Outlaws, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Black Friday deal madness is here nice and early, and if you are looking for a new game to sink your teeth into, now is a fantastic time to snag one cheap.

Top 5 best-selling PS5 games on Amazon for Black Friday 56115656
2

Black Friday has made its way onto Amazon, and along with massive discounts across a range of PC hardware, the online marketplace has slashed prices for PS5 games. Below are some of the best deals that were currently available at the time of writing, and each of them would be a great purchase for a sibling, child, or partner.

Star Wars Outlaws was released to mixed reviews, with some individuals enjoying Ubisoft's newest Star Wars installment and others finding its gameplay dull, boring, and clunky. However, at a discounted price of $39, down from its original price of $69, it may have hit a price that's low enough for you to give it a try. Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO released glowing reviews, with the same sentiment for Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Star Wars Outlaws - Limited Edition (Amazon Exclusive), PlayStation 5 - 43% off - Current Price: $39.99 - Original Price: $69.99

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO PS5 - 29% off - Current Price: $49.94 - Original Price: $69.99

Silent Hill 2 (PS5) - 29% off - Current Price: $49.99 - Original Price: $69.99

Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Edition - 29% off - Current Price: $49.99 - Original Price: $69.99

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - 29% off - Current Price: $49.99 - Original Price: $69.99

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

