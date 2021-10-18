All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD's next-gen 16-core Zen 4 mobile CPU: for next-gen gaming laptops

AMD's next-gen Raphael-H processor teased with 16 cores for new laptops, would compete with Intel's new Alder Lake-S mobile CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 18 2021 8:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's next-gen Zen 4 laptop processors could be desktop-beating mobile beasts, with fresh rumors that the codename Raphael-H could debut next year with 16 cores.

AMD's next-gen 16-core Zen 4 mobile CPU: for next-gen gaming laptops 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Raphael-H processor would feature up to 16 AMD Zen 4 CPU cores, with leaker @Greymon55 on Twitter saying "As far as I know, Raphael-H does have 16c, and it's not the same thing as Phoenix-H". The 16-core Zen 4-powered Raphael-H processor would be competing against Intel's upcoming 16-core Alder Lake-S chip in 2022 and beyond.

Intel's upcoming Alder Lake-S mobile processor with 16 CPU cores will have a 45-55W TDP, which is not too damn bad considering you've got 16 cores under the hood there. AMD's next-gen Raphael CPUs and the new Raphael-H teased here today will be powered by the company's upcoming Zen 4 architecture. The new Raphael CPU will also be the first high-end desktop CPU with integrated RDNA 2 graphics, which should make it to the Raphael-M mobile CPU variant.

AMD's next-gen 16-core Zen 4 mobile CPU: for next-gen gaming laptops 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) Gaming Laptop (G713QM-ES94)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1649.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2021 at 5:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.