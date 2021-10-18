AMD's next-gen 16-core Zen 4 mobile CPU: for next-gen gaming laptops

AMD's next-gen Zen 4 laptop processors could be desktop-beating mobile beasts, with fresh rumors that the codename Raphael-H could debut next year with 16 cores.

The new Raphael-H processor would feature up to 16 AMD Zen 4 CPU cores, with leaker @Greymon55 on Twitter saying "As far as I know, Raphael-H does have 16c, and it's not the same thing as Phoenix-H". The 16-core Zen 4-powered Raphael-H processor would be competing against Intel's upcoming 16-core Alder Lake-S chip in 2022 and beyond.

Intel's upcoming Alder Lake-S mobile processor with 16 CPU cores will have a 45-55W TDP, which is not too damn bad considering you've got 16 cores under the hood there. AMD's next-gen Raphael CPUs and the new Raphael-H teased here today will be powered by the company's upcoming Zen 4 architecture. The new Raphael CPU will also be the first high-end desktop CPU with integrated RDNA 2 graphics, which should make it to the Raphael-M mobile CPU variant.