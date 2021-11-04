All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

Officials confirm blast from the Sun will hit Earth soon, date found

Officials from the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center have confirmed that a blast from the Sun will impact Earth very soon.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 4 2021 3:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center recently warned multiple coronal mass ejections (CME) are heading directly towards Earth.

Following up on yesterday's story, the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has published a new update regarding the incoming CMEs. For those that aren't aware of the multiple CMEs heading towards Earth, on 01-02 November, the Sun erupted several CMEs from its southwest area, one associated with a C4 solar flare and another related to an M1 flare. NOAA originally predicted that the impacts might cause a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm, but now the official prediction center has updated its forecast.

According to the recent update published to the official NOAA website, "The G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for 04 Nov has been upgraded to a G2 (Moderate) Geomagnetic Storm Watch. The G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for 03 November remains in effect." It should be noted that these impacts pose no danger to humans on the surface of Earth but can cause disruptions for satellites, GPS communications, and radio communications. Additionally, CME impacts can cause auroras to appear in the sky. To learn more about CMEs, check out this link here.

More Sun News:

Read more: Multiple solar flares will hit Earth, officials confirm arrival times

Read more: Massive Sun solar flare hits Earth, causes crazy phenomenon in the sky

Read more: NASA confirms massive solar flare hits Earth, officials record impact

Officials confirm blast from the Sun will hit Earth soon, date found 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2021 at 1:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:swpc.noaa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.