Officials confirm blast from the Sun will hit Earth soon, date found

Officials from the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center have confirmed that a blast from the Sun will impact Earth very soon.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center recently warned multiple coronal mass ejections (CME) are heading directly towards Earth.

Following up on yesterday's story, the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has published a new update regarding the incoming CMEs. For those that aren't aware of the multiple CMEs heading towards Earth, on 01-02 November, the Sun erupted several CMEs from its southwest area, one associated with a C4 solar flare and another related to an M1 flare. NOAA originally predicted that the impacts might cause a G1 (minor) geomagnetic storm, but now the official prediction center has updated its forecast.

According to the recent update published to the official NOAA website, "The G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for 04 Nov has been upgraded to a G2 (Moderate) Geomagnetic Storm Watch. The G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for 03 November remains in effect." It should be noted that these impacts pose no danger to humans on the surface of Earth but can cause disruptions for satellites, GPS communications, and radio communications. Additionally, CME impacts can cause auroras to appear in the sky. To learn more about CMEs, check out this link here.

