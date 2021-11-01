All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA confirmed a solar flare happened on the Sun and a blast heading directly towards Earth. That blast caused a phenomenon.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 1 2021 3:32 AM CDT
NASA recently confirmed that on October 28, the solar flare was observed on the Sun's lower center and that this flare would result in a large amount of radiation smashing into Earth.

Massive Sun solar flare hits Earth, causes crazy phenomenon in the sky 05 | TweakTown.com
The flare was officially classified as an X-1 flare, with X being the most intense classification given to a flare. Officials predicted that the solar wind produced by the flare would impact Earth on October 30, and while their timing was correct, the intensity wasn't. The coronal mass ejection (CME) from the flare arrived with much less intensity than anticipated, with the majority of the flare actually missing Earth.

While the impact of a CME can cause geomagnetic storms that interfere with satellite, GPS communications, and other signals, they also can cause auroras to appear in the sky. Auroras are the result of the interaction between charged particles from the Sun's solar wind hitting particles in Earth's upper atmosphere. The interaction causes a glow that is visible in the sky. Skywatchers in certain locations around the world were able to spot the gorgeous phenomenon occur in the night sky.

It should be noted that these charged particles are then funneled to Earth's pole via the planet's protective magnetic field, which is why auroras are more commonly seen closer to the poles and at high latitudes (Northern/ Southern lights).

Images of auroras from the most recent impact can be seen below.

Massive Sun solar flare hits Earth, causes crazy phenomenon in the sky 01 | TweakTown.com
Massive Sun solar flare hits Earth, causes crazy phenomenon in the sky 02 | TweakTown.com
Massive Sun solar flare hits Earth, causes crazy phenomenon in the sky 03 | TweakTown.com

Teriberka, Russia.

NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, spaceweather.com, swpc.noaa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

