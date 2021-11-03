All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Multiple solar flares will hit Earth, officials confirm arrival times

Officials at the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center have confirmed 'several' blasts from the Sun are heading towards Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Nov 3 2021 4:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Officials have confirmed that several coronal mass ejections (CME) are on the way from the Sun, some of which are directly in line to impact Earth.

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center confirmed with an update that several CMEs erupted on the Sun on the 1st and 2nd of November. With the data, the researchers applied it to their current models and found that there are "likely Earth-directed components to a few of them."

NOAA notes that the CMEs came from the southwest area of the Sun, with one CME being linked to a C4 flare from NOAA/SWPC Region 2887 at 01/2133 UTC (02/1:33 am EDT) and another CME being related to an M1 flare (R1-Minor Radio Blackout) from Region 2891 at 02/0301 UTC (02/7:01 am EDT) near the center disk. Additionally, NOAA states that its confidence in the measures of the Earth-directed components remains at "moderate" levels, "while there is less confidence in timing and intensity." At the time of writing this, current predictions state that there are G1 (minor) Geomagnetic warnings for November 3 and 4 that coincide with the arrival of the blasts.

Multiple solar flares will hit Earth, officials confirm arrival times 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/3/2021 at 1:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:swpc.noaa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.