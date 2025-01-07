All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

DOOM: The Dark Ages will launch with DLSS 4 support and full Path Tracing

Running on the latest idTech engine, DOOM: The Dark Ages is going to look incredible of a GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU with Path Tracing and DLSS 4.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: DOOM: The Dark Ages, from id Software, is a highly anticipated 2025 game, continuing the fast-paced FPS action of its predecessors. It will launch with advanced graphics features like Path Tracing and DLSS 4, enhancing performance and visuals. Powered by the latest idTech engine, it promises stunning visuals on GeForce RTX 50 Series.

DOOM: The Dark Ages from veteran studio id Software is one of 2025's most anticipated games. It continues the fast-paced single-player FPS action of DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal.

As part of NVIDIA's big GeForce RTX 50 Series reveal at CES 2025, we've confirmed that the game will launch with Path Tracing, Ray Reconstruction, and DLSS 4's new addition to the DLSS team - DLSS Multi Frame Generation.

Powered by the latest idTech engine, DOOM: The Dark Ages will look incredible, and we've got our first RTX On look at the game's iconic protagonist, the Doom Slayer. idTech games always look and run great on GeForce RTX hardware. However, adding DLSS 4 will make it a must-have for GeForce RTX 50 Series owners.

"With DLSS 4, we are stepping into a new era of gaming. The new ray reconstruction transformer model powers a historical leap in raytracing capabilities, not just accelerating performance but also enhancing visuals in DOOM: The Dark Ages."

Billy Khan, Director of Engine Technology, id Software

Bethesda and Machine Games' recent hit, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, was built on idTech technology and features one of the best-looking and best-performing Path Tracing implementations. Even though it's set to get a DLSS 4 upgraded on day one of the GeForce RTX 50 Series launch, it sets the bar pretty high for DOOM: The Dark Ages. As one of the most talented and respected developers, id Software is set to deliver one of the best-looking PC games of 2025 with the next iteration of Doom.

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

