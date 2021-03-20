All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Doom Eternal isn't the last Doom, id has many other stories to tell

Doom Eternal's latest Ancient Gods Part 2 expansion finishes the Slayer's story, but it won't be the last Doom game in the series.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Mar 20 2021 9:06 PM CDT
Doom Eternal's latest Ancient Gods Part 2 expansion might be the end of the Slayer's story arc, but it's not the end of Doom.

id Software recently confirmed that Doom Eternal isn't the last Doom game. The ultraviolent bloodfest series will live on. Just like id said in 2018, Doom Eternal is a stepping stone towards a new Doom universe.

So what's next after Eternal? We don't know for sure. id Software has lots of moving parts helps multiple studios work on FPS mechanics in their games--they helped MachineGames with Wolfenstein, helped with Fallout 4's shooter mechanics, and even 2017's Prey reboot--but we do know that Doom isn't on ice. Marty Stratton says the fires of hell will rage on.

"Ancient Gods Part 2 succeeds in wrapping and giving coherence to the story that began with Doom 2016," Doom Eternal producer Marty Stratton told 3D Juegos.

"With this DLC we finally have a closed arc. But there are many more stories that can be told in the Doom universe because we have built a universe that is deeper than ever.

"In that universe there are so many games to do. So no, this is not the end of Doom, it is the end of the Slayer saga. But you know, he is basically immortal and there are many other things that we can do in this universe that we have created."

NEWS SOURCE:3djuegos.com

