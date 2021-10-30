Cyberpunk 2077 in stasis until 2022, no more updates this year
Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen upgrade isn't the only thing that's been delayed to 2022; all future patches are moved to 2022 as well.
CD Projekt RED has updated its Cyberpunk 2077 content roadmap to reflect new content delays.
Cyberpunk 2077 isn't getting any new content for the rest of 2021. The developers quietly confirmed the news in a commitment timeline update which shows Patch 1.3 as the last major patch of 2021. To date CD Projekt RED has released 11 updates consisting of hotfixes and major game-changing patches that have fixed a multitude of bugs and memory issues on consoles.
The game's free anticipated next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version has also been delayed to 2022, and it's likely these two are related. Also remember that CDPR is working on multiple new projects including Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer mode and a new AAA title that's set in the Witcher universe. The next-gen version of Witcher 3 has also been pushed back as far as mid-year 2022.