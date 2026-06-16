DSX v3.2 Beta adds native PlayStation DualSense haptic feedback over Bluetooth on PC

TL;DR: The DSX v3.2 Beta 01 update enables native DualSense haptic feedback over Bluetooth on PC by simulating a wired connection through a virtual device and custom software. It requires the paid DSX+ add-on and improves app design, button mapping, and profile management for better wireless controller use.

Normally, using a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller on PC with full haptic feedback requires a wired connection. Despite expanding its PC accessory lineup and even releasing a PC-focused version of the controller, Sony still hasn't addressed this limitation. Instead, a third-party app may have finally solved the problem thanks to the new DSX v3.2 Beta 01 update.

DSX, also known as DualSenseX, has released v3.2 Beta 01 on Steam, adding support for native DualSense audio and haptic feedback over Bluetooth. The update works by creating a virtual DualSense device that games recognize as a wired controller, then transmitting trigger, light, and haptic data wirelessly through a custom software layer.

This workaround is required because Windows' Bluetooth stack lacks support for the high-bandwidth audio stream required by DualSense haptics. DSX, therefore, emulates a wired connection and transmits the data wirelessly. The feature requires DSX+, the paid add-on for creating Virtual DualSense. DSX itself is available on Steam for $7.99, with the DSX+ DLC at $3.99. A bundle of both costs $9.58.

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Beyond Bluetooth haptics, the v3.2 Beta 01 update includes a significant overhaul of the app itself. The home, LED, haptics, and profiles pages have been redesigned, button mapping has been rebuilt with a new workflow and passthrough control support, and profiles now use a card-based interface with color tags and sorting options.

The update also adds a 28-day ownership cache, meaning DSX can be launched without Steam running in the background for up to a month before requiring re-verification. To access the new features, users need to opt into the beta branch through Steam.