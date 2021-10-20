All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard teased, ready for your Core i9-12900K

AORUS Z690 EXTREME flagship motherboard teased, ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU: DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 20 2021 8:21 PM CDT
GIGABYTE's new flagship AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard has smiled for the camera, looking absolutely rockin' with its design and use of RGB lighting.

The new AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard will be ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs, as well as the new worlds of DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 slots. There's no detailed specs on the AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard just yet, but we do know that it supports DDR5-4800 RAM out of the box, and much more with overclocking.

We have an awesome RGB-laden memory cover over the new DDR5 DIMM slots, to the right of the new LGA 1700 socket that will take that new Intel Core i9-12900K processor... or any other Alder Lake CPU for that matter. It will be interesting to see if you can only fit a particular height DDR5 gaming memory under that cover on the AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard.

On the board itself, the AORUS Z690 EXTREME features 3 x PCIe x16 slots with 2 x of them being PCIe 5.0 compatible. You can't use them at the same time as they share bandwidth with the primary PCIe 5.0 slot, while the last PCIe x16 slot on the board is PCIe 3.0 only.

GIGABYTE includes a Marvell AQC113C 10GbE LAN chip on the board, so you'll get some delicious 10Gbps LAN speeds -- backed up by 2.5GbE NICs from Intel and WiFi6 wireless. Thunderbolt 4 makes an appearance, 3 x NVMe M.2 slots for super-fast SSDs, and so much more.

We should expect the AORUS Z690 EXTREME motherboard to arrive on November 4, 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

