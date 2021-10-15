AORUS Z690 Master spotted: LGA1700 socket, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 slots teased

AORUS Z690 Master motherboard leaked, ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs and the world of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

We are getting closer and closer to Intel's big reveal and release of its next-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and with it the 600-series chipset, and more specifically the flagship Z690 chipset that will power the just-leaked AORUS Z690 Master motherboard.

The new AORUS Z690 Master motherboard has had its official marketing picture leaked, with the new ultra-premium motherboard ready to rock and roll with Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K processor. You can see those delicious next-gen DDR5 DIMMs and PCIe 5.0 here, but we don't know if there's just 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and 2 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots just yet.

There's dual 8-pin EPS power connectors, the LGA1700 socket that's ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs, and a huge M.2 slot thermal guard that will keep those 7GB/sec+ NVMe M.2 SSDs. It's a beautiful looking motherboard, that's for sure.

VideoCardz also has a picture of the Z690 AORUS Elite AX DDR4 motherboard, which takes the new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs but instead has DDR4 and not the newer DDR5 standard.