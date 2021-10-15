All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AORUS Z690 Master spotted: LGA1700 socket, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 slots teased

AORUS Z690 Master motherboard leaked, ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs and the world of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 15 2021 12:28 AM CDT
We are getting closer and closer to Intel's big reveal and release of its next-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and with it the 600-series chipset, and more specifically the flagship Z690 chipset that will power the just-leaked AORUS Z690 Master motherboard.

AORUS Z690 Master spotted: LGA1700 socket, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 slots teased 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new AORUS Z690 Master motherboard has had its official marketing picture leaked, with the new ultra-premium motherboard ready to rock and roll with Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K processor. You can see those delicious next-gen DDR5 DIMMs and PCIe 5.0 here, but we don't know if there's just 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and 2 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots just yet.

There's dual 8-pin EPS power connectors, the LGA1700 socket that's ready for Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs, and a huge M.2 slot thermal guard that will keep those 7GB/sec+ NVMe M.2 SSDs. It's a beautiful looking motherboard, that's for sure.

VideoCardz also has a picture of the Z690 AORUS Elite AX DDR4 motherboard, which takes the new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs but instead has DDR4 and not the newer DDR5 standard.

AORUS Z690 Master spotted: LGA1700 socket, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 slots teased 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

