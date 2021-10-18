All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel confirms Alder Lake CPUs, Z690 platform launches November 4

Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs and the new Z690 platform: review NDA on October 27, public unleashing on November 4.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 18 2021 8:06 PM CDT
We're in the home stretch of Intel's mammoth 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and flagship Z690 chipset launch, with it all kicking off on October 27 (pre-orders, news) and November 4 (review NDA, official launch).

Intel will reportedly be announcing its new Alder-Lake S family of processors on October 27, 2021 @ 9AM PST, with the announcement of the Core i9-12900K, Core i9-12900KF, Core i7-12700K, Core i7-12700KF, Core i5-12600K, and Core i5-12600KF processors as well as the Z690 chipset.

The new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and Z690-based motherboards will be made available the following week on November 4, 2021 @ 6AM PST. Reviews of the new Alder Lake CPUs and Z690-based motherboards will be allowed to go live at the same time.

The Z690 chipset is going to be a big deal, bigger than most people realize: DDR5 memory is supported, and PCIe 5.0 connectivity is included. Intel's new Z690 chipset and 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs will be the very first to market with DDR5 support, and the very first to market with PCIe 5.0 connectivity.

There's not going to be a hell of a lot of DDR5 memory available instantly, and there's no PCIe 5.0 products available, period. It's very future proof, but considering Intel is making the largest leap in a decade+ with its new Golden Cove architecture handling the Performance Cores, and the Gracemont architecture handling the Efficiency Cores, the new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are going to be their very best yet.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

