All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple's high standards are delaying production of its VR headsets

The production schedule for Apple's upcoming VR headset could be delayed because the design is too advanced for manufacturers.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Oct 19 2021 5:59 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple is facing production delays around its upcoming enterprise-class VR headset. The headset was thought to be going into production in mid-2022, but apparently, the advanced design of Apple's headset is too challenging to make.

Apple's high standards are delaying production of its VR headsets 01 | TweakTown.com

According to 9to5Mac, who claims to have seen Kuo's investor note, the cause of the production delay is not a shortage of components. Kuo said that Apple's design requirements are "much higher than competitor's products," suggesting that manufacturers are not yet prepared to meet those standards.

Earlier leaks about Apple's upcoming XR headset indicate that the company is going after the upper end of the XR market. The headset could cost as much as $3,000 and will almost certainly be an enterprise-class device. If word of the delay is accurate, it would be disappointing to wait longer, but it's also good that Apple is taking hardware manufacturing so seriously.

Buy at Amazon

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System - PC/Mac/Linux

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$899.99
$883.06$849.99$887.31
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/19/2021 at 5:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.