Meta Hypernova AI glasses: priced at around $800, strategic release to beat Apple's AR glasses

Meta will be launching its new AI glasses dubbed Hypernova in 2026, reportedly priced at a not-so-crazy $800 or so, with new information on the headset leaked.

In a new post by industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, Meta's new Hypernova AI glasses will reportedly enter mass production in the next few months (Q3 2025) with a two-year product lifecycle. Shipments are expected to be around 150,000 to 200,000 units over the next two years, and based on Qualcomm's chip shipment forecasts, global smart glasses shipments are projected to reach 13-15 million units in 2026.

This shows that Hypernova's market share will be negligible, with Kuo stating that Meta will be positioning its new AI glasses as more of an "experimental project" for the Facebook owner. AI will be Hypernova's "most important selling point" says Kuo, however, the integration with AI and AR applications is "still in its nascent stages".

This point along with its purported $800 price point, is the primary reason for Meta's conservative shipment forecasts, and coupled with Meta's decision on using LCoS technology for scalability in mass production, presents hardware design challenges in regards to form factor, brightness, response time, and battery.

Kuo continues, saying that Meta's strategic objectives for Hypernova's release are to launch ahead of Apple to build its brand image, to gain early experience in developing the ecosystem for Hypernova, and to "understand user behavior".

