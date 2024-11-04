Apple Vision Pro in 2025 will feature an upgraded M5 processor, cheaper version delayed to 2027

Apple's new Vision Pro in 2025 will get a next-gen M5 processor says analyst, while the cheaper Vision Pro has its production delayed until 'beyond 2027'.

TL;DR: Apple's Vision Pro headset sales are low, but the 2025 model will feature a new M5 processor. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that a cheaper Vision Pro version is delayed until after 2027. Apple's Vision Pro headset sales are low, but the 2025 model will feature a new M5 processor. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that a cheaper Vision Pro version is delayed until after 2027.

Apple hasn't been selling many units of its Vision Pro headset, however, the 2025 model will feature the company's new M5 processor.

In a new post on X by analyst and insider Ming-Chi Kuo, we're learning that Apple's "only new head-mounted display device in 2025 will be the Vision Pro with an upgraded M5 processor". Kuo said: "As I understand it, production of the cheaper Vision Pro has been delayed beyond 2027 for a while now. This means Apple's only new head-mounted display device in 2025 will be the Vision Pro with an upgraded M5 processor".

The cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro is something that has been rumored for the last few months, with Kuo adding that the production of the cheaper Vision Pro has been "delayed beyond 2027 for a while now".

Kuo continued: "I think what really drove Apple to delay the cheaper Vision Pro is that simply reducing the price wouldn't help create successful use cases. It's similar to the HomePod situation-even after launching the cheaper HomePod mini, Apple's smart speakers failed to become mainstream products".