Apple Vision Pro in 2025 will feature an upgraded M5 processor, cheaper version delayed to 2027

Apple hasn't been selling many units of its Vision Pro headset, however, the 2025 model will feature the company's new M5 processor.
In a new post on X by analyst and insider Ming-Chi Kuo, we're learning that Apple's "only new head-mounted display device in 2025 will be the Vision Pro with an upgraded M5 processor". Kuo said: "As I understand it, production of the cheaper Vision Pro has been delayed beyond 2027 for a while now. This means Apple's only new head-mounted display device in 2025 will be the Vision Pro with an upgraded M5 processor".
The cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro is something that has been rumored for the last few months, with Kuo adding that the production of the cheaper Vision Pro has been "delayed beyond 2027 for a while now".
- Read more: Apple's next-gen M5 chip to launch by end of 2025, new iPad Pro expected in late 2025, or 2026
Kuo continued: "I think what really drove Apple to delay the cheaper Vision Pro is that simply reducing the price wouldn't help create successful use cases. It's similar to the HomePod situation-even after launching the cheaper HomePod mini, Apple's smart speakers failed to become mainstream products".
- Read more: Analyst: new Apple Vision Pro costs around $2000: slower chip, cheaper materials in 2025
- Read more: Apple's expensive, revolutionary new Vision Pro gets the iFixit teardown treatment
- Read more: Apple has reportedly already sold 200,000 units of its upcoming Vision Pro headset
- Read more: Apple Vision Pro costs $3499, but without AppleCare+ the repair cost is an insane $2400