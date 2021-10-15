GTA trilogy remaster: High-res textures, GTA V-style controls

New leaks from Rockstar's mainsite confirms details on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition re-release.

A bit ago Rockstar accidentally posted a support article that outlines some of the GTA remaster trilogy's upgrades. GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas are all getting re-released in a new enhanced bundle for $59.99 (possibly $69.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S) and now we have some idea of what to expect.

According to the page, all of the games in the GTA trilogy remaster will feature high-definition textures (we're guessing 1080p), improved lighting effects and larger draw distances, and modernized targeting and control schemes straight out of GTA V.

"Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail."

PC specs were released too. Windows 10 is required to run the games:

Minimum requirements:

Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

8 GB RAM

45 GB Storage Space

Windows 10

Recommended:

Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

16 GB RAM

45 GB Storage Space

Windows 10

There's also a discount offer for anyone who buys the trilogy on Rockstar's proprietary PC games launcher:

"By purchasing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from store.rockstargames.com or the Rockstar Games Launcher by January 5th, 2022, you'll receive a $10 discount on your next purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher or Rockstar Web Stores on qualifying products of $15 or more (exchange rates apply). Discount expires January 16th, 2022."