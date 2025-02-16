Source code for GTA title leaks online sparking mass community reaction

The source code for a Grand Theft Auto title has leaked online, with users now diving through the code and discovering strange references.

Grand Theft Auto fans are currently reacting to the source code for a beloved Grand Theft Auto game leaking online, with rumors pointing to the source of the leak being Grove Street Games, formerly War Drum Studios.

Firstly, this is a developing story, and its details are somewhat murky. So, take the following with a healthy dose of skepticism. Reports indicate the source code for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has been leaked online, with a user posting a file of the source code onto the GTA forums. However, the timeline of events doesn't start there and actually dates back to April 23, 2020, when a user by the name @CJ_Apppearance posted a public service announcement about users obtaining a partial leak of the San Andreas source code.

Fast forward to January 5, 2025, NationalPepper posted screenshots of users bragging about having the source code archive and selling passwords to users who wanted access. At the time, it was known to be a scam as the archive holders would accept the money and never provide a password. The leak revealed early multiplayer elements, a ragdoll system, and skateboarding mechanics. On February 15, 2025, user AbhiDEV shared screenshots of the source code leak, showing a San Andreas model viewer, partial network code, a beta CJ, and ragdoll code.

On the same day (February 15, 2025), user FamiliaMixMods shared a screenshot of developer comments within the source code, with some users asking on X if the source code was leaked in its entirety or only partially. A user replied it's not all the assets, "just the executable stuff".

How does this tie into Grove Street Games? According to users who have gone through the partially leaked source code, there are references to War Drum Studios, now Grove Street Games. Notably, Grove Street Games was the team that developed the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, but following its release, Rockstar Games reportedly cut ties with the studio as fans' response to its release wasn't overly positive. GTA fans are now speculating someone at Grove Street Games had an axe to grind with Rockstar/on how the release of Definitive Edition was handled.

At the time of reporting, Rockstar Games is yet to comment on the purported source code leak of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, but considering the September 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 leak was addressed by the developer, it will be interesting if this emerging story will spark a public statement from Rockstar.

Purported timeline of events

