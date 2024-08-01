EA CEO says next Battlefield game is 'one of the most ambitious projects in our history'

'This is not just one of our top priorities, it is also one of the most ambitious projects in our history,' EA CEO Andrew Wilson on the next Battlefield.

During financial earnings calls to investors, EA's CEO, Andrew Wilson, has a history of hyping up the games in development across the various studios under the Electronic Arts umbrella. A few months ago, we reported on Wilson proclaiming that the next mainline Battlefield game, currently in development, has the "largest team in franchise history" working on it.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

As part of the latest financial earnings call covering the company's various games and franchises, Wilson stated that not only is the new Battlefield game being worked on by the largest team in the series' history, but that it's "one of the most ambitious projects in our history."

This comes down to rumors and reports indicating that it will include single-player, multiplayer, and various modes as a one-stop Battlefield portal. Apparently, four studios are working on it, including franchise creators DICE and Criterion Games. However, Andrew Wilson also threw out the same "one of the most ambitious projects" line for the previous game, Battlefield 2042.

And, well, fans know how that one turned out. It was a disastrous launch plagued by bugs, poor balancing, and some of the worst map design in first-person shooter history - and that's putting it lightly. The silver lining is that DICE took ownership of the critical feedback, alongside EA executives, and spent a few years improving the game - turning it into a decent Battlefield romp when it's all said and done.

This is not to take anything away from the next Battlefield game, with early information stating that it features "the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry." Stuff like that excites us, but news of a Warzone-like battle royale mode could go either way. So, in the end, "one of the most ambitious projects in our history" says nothing about whether or not EA and its studios will be able to pull it off. But it is confirmation that Battlefield isn't going anywhere - and EA is going bigger and bolder with the next game in the franchise.