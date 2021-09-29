Battlefield 2042's storage partner, WD, has the perfect SSD for you

As we lead up into the Battlefield 2042 open beta that takes place October 5-9, 2021 -- just days from now, the WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD Battlefield 2042 PC Game Code Bundle is discounted.

You can get the 500GB version of the WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD Battlefield 2042 PC Game Code Bundle for just $89.99, down from its regular price of $114.99. Meanwhile, the larger 1TB variant is down to $159.99 from its regular price of $179.99.

Both the 500GB and 1TB SSDs offer 3.6GB/sec (3600MB/sec) of read speeds, so you'll be boosting into Battlefield 2042 in record time. You'll get a Battlefield 2042 PC code, which gives you access to the full game when it launches.

The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD Battlefield 2042 PC Game Code Bundle is available for Battlefield fans in the U.S., Canada, and across Europe, and the bundle can be pre-ordered from the Western Digital Store and at select retailers.

Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19, 2021 -- while the open beta begins next week.