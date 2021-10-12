All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone: reveal on October 14

DICE will finally reveal Battlefield 2042's new squad-based battle royale mode on October 14, 2021, promises high-stakes strategy.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 12 2021 12:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

DICE will reveal BF2042's new mysterious Hazard Zone mode on Thursday, October 14 at 11AM EST.

It's finally happening. After months of waiting, DICE will formally reveal Battlefield 2042's new Hazard Zone mode this Thursday. While no gameplay has been shown so far, we do have quite a bit of info on Hazard Zone. According to DICE, the mode is a unique spin on the battle royale gametype complete with squad-based mechanics and high-stakes strategy.

In the August 2021 issue of Play magazine, DICE says that Hazard Zone will "move the battle royale concept on in a way only Battlefield can."

Key DICE developers also say Hazard Zone is new, unexpected, and contemporary. It's not a BR, DICE's Daniel Berlin says, but something original and unique.

"Hazard Zone is really something that's taken the superpowers at DICE to a new level. It's a high-stakes squad-based experience. It's not your battle royale you might be expecting; it's something more new and a bit more contemporary I would say," DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson said in a recent Twitch stream.

"The important thing to remember is that this is not a battle royale mode. It's something we're building for Battlefield, it's something that is ours, but it's really built on those mechanics, those high-stakes mechanics that build tension as you play--those sweaty palm moments," said senior design director Daniel Berlin.

"We are a squad-based team play shooter, and there's no other space within 2042 where the choices you make in terms of specialists, weapons, and gadgets--there's such an incredibly high importance in this mode.

"There's really really tight squadplay, tight communication is important, and is built around the tension-filled gameplay."

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone: reveal on October 14 8 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.88
$69.88$69.88$69.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/12/2021 at 10:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.