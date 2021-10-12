Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone: reveal on October 14

DICE will reveal BF2042's new mysterious Hazard Zone mode on Thursday, October 14 at 11AM EST.

It's finally happening. After months of waiting, DICE will formally reveal Battlefield 2042's new Hazard Zone mode this Thursday. While no gameplay has been shown so far, we do have quite a bit of info on Hazard Zone. According to DICE, the mode is a unique spin on the battle royale gametype complete with squad-based mechanics and high-stakes strategy.

In the August 2021 issue of Play magazine, DICE says that Hazard Zone will "move the battle royale concept on in a way only Battlefield can."

Key DICE developers also say Hazard Zone is new, unexpected, and contemporary. It's not a BR, DICE's Daniel Berlin says, but something original and unique.

"Hazard Zone is really something that's taken the superpowers at DICE to a new level. It's a high-stakes squad-based experience. It's not your battle royale you might be expecting; it's something more new and a bit more contemporary I would say," DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson said in a recent Twitch stream.

"The important thing to remember is that this is not a battle royale mode. It's something we're building for Battlefield, it's something that is ours, but it's really built on those mechanics, those high-stakes mechanics that build tension as you play--those sweaty palm moments," said senior design director Daniel Berlin.

"We are a squad-based team play shooter, and there's no other space within 2042 where the choices you make in terms of specialists, weapons, and gadgets--there's such an incredibly high importance in this mode.

"There's really really tight squadplay, tight communication is important, and is built around the tension-filled gameplay."