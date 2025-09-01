Battlefield 6 Battle Royale gameplay video leaks, showing no loot on the ground

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 launches on October 10, with its exclusive Battle Royale mode promising the deadliest experience yet. Leaks reveal a unique, highly dangerous collapsing circle called NXC that burns players near it and instantly eliminates those who touch it, setting this mode apart in the Battle Royale genre.

Battlefield 6 is scheduled to release on October 10, but what is not public knowledge is when the title will be receiving its exclusive Battle Royale mode, which is slated to be the deadliest Battle Royale experience yet.

Ahead of the official unveiling for the new Battle Royale mode, footage of it has been shared online, with the poster writing that "this build is not meant to be accessible / viewed by the public and is NOT indicative of what the final BR [Battle Royale] will be at all." As you can see from the short clip above, players will seemingly parachute down onto the map, which is notably the same map that was previously datamined by users within the Battlefield Labs playtest.

According to previous data mining, Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode will be intending to separate itself from the rest of the Battle Royale games on the market by making "one of the most deadly and dangerous collapsing circles in Battle Royale history," per leaker ModernWarzone. Players standing within 10 meters of the ring, which is called NXC, will begin to burn and if the ring is touched players will be instantly eliminated.

ModernWarzone leaked the above footage of the BR map, and wrote in follow up X posts that they believe someone forced themselves into the upcoming game mode and set it up as a multiplayer game mode to show off the map, hence why there isn't any weapons or loot on the ground.