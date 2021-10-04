Signal stands out as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram are all down

Signal reaps the benefits of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp all being in the dark and offline right now for millions.

Signal is still up, and is currently welcoming everyone to their app in the dark times that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are experiencing right now.

The company took to Twitter, tweeting: "Signups are way up on Signal (welcome everyone!) We also know what it's like to work through an outage, and wish the best for the engineers working on bringing back service on other platforms #mondays".

If you don't know about Signal, it's a cross-platform centralized encrypted messaging app, for the desktop, and mobile with iOS and Android apps. You can download Signal here. I'm sure Signal is going to be receiving a helluva lot of new users right now, with billions of people unable to use Messenger and WhatsApp right now.