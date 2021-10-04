Facebook isn't just down, the Facebook.com domain was up for sale

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp domains are for sale right now... with the Facebook website and services all but dead right now.

You have probably heard by now that Facebook is down, and with it Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Well, it goes from bad to worse to epic bad with their domains now up for sale.

We don't know exactly what has caused Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to go dark but the DNS A and AAA records for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been "nuked". The actual Facebook.com domain was for sale, with a third-party that doesn't own Facebook.com listing the website on Uniregistry.com.

Don't worry, Facebook.com isn't being sold -- at least for now. The listing for Facebook.com is just another coincidence, and I guess a chuckle, at the mess Zuck and his crew are swimming through right now. The listing for Facebook.com has been removed, with a GoDaddy spokesperson confirming the domain was removed from sale not too long ago now.

