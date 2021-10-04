All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Over 1.5 billion Facebook users' private info sold on hacker forum

Hacking forum has personal data up for sale, with over 1.5 billion Facebook users' data up for grabs: emails, numbers, locations.

Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 1:43 PM CDT
Today couldn't get worse for Facebook, with the world's largest social media company down right now, and a Facebook whistleblower exposing some dark sides to the Mark Zuckerberg-led company.

Now, this is where things get worse: over 1.5 billion users have had their information up for sale on a hacker forum, with the personal data of over 1.5 billion Facebook users now up for grabs. You can buy it right now, either in a lump -- 1.5 billion users' information -- or maybe you just want 17 million users' information.

1 million accounts would cost you $5000 or so, which means 1.5 billion Facebook users' data is only going to cost you $7.5 million. Today, of all days, where Facebook has gone down, a whistleblower has exposed the social media giant, and their stock price is crashing... 1,500,000,000 users' data gets leaked and goes up for sale.

Lots of coincidences right now.

The data that is included with the 1.5 billion Facebook accounts includes names, email addresses, location, gender, phone numbers, and user ID. The data was taken by scraping -- not hacking or comprising individual Facebook users' accounts.

You can read more about it here.

