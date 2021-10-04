Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp are all down in huge worldwide outage

I'm sitting here at 2:30AM here in South Australia and then I noticed that Facebook wasn't working on the desktop for me, and thinking I had networking issues tried to do a few things before I realized it wasn't just me.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all down worldwide right now, with Facebook owning Instagram and WhatsApp. All of these services are completely dead right now, with the desktop Facebook website not working, while the app remains wobbly at best.

The outage is suspicious AF with Frances Haugen revealed her identity as the Facebook whistleblower, showing documents that the Mark Zuckerberg-led social networking giant prioritized "growth over safety" and then bam, Facebook is down worldwide.

Facebook posted on Twitter, funnily enough, saying: "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience".