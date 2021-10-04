All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
#DeleteFacebook trends on Twitter, as all Facebook services are down

Facebook is still down, with #DeleteFacebook trending on Twitter right next to #PandoraLeaks and #FacebookDown as it's still dark.

Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 2:40 PM CDT
I've been writing for the last few hours as it's been happening in real-time about Facebook going down, and bringing with it Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. But at the same time, #DeleteFacebook was trending on Twitter alongside #FacebookDown.

As I went to take a screenshot for the article, #DeleteFacebook disappeared from Twitter's trending list for me, but you can easily search for the hashtag separately on Twitter and see thousands of people tweeting out about #DeleteFacebook.

It should come as no surprise if you consider Facebook is down just as a whistleblower exposes the company and some of its darker side, over 1.5 billion Facebook users' data up for sale on a hacker forum, and the fact that the entire service and its owned apps -- Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp -- are all down right now.

#DeleteFacebook trends on Twitter, as all Facebook services are down 02 | TweakTown.com
