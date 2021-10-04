All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Facebook stock tanks hours BEFORE it went offline, whistleblower talks

Facebook is going through the ringer: whistleblower exposes dodgy, dark behavior inside of Facebook, then services went offline.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 12:46 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Oct 4 2021 1:14 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Facebook is down right now across the planet, as well as Facebook-owned services including Instagram and WhatsApp... but hours before, at the start of the day, Facebook stock started plunging.

Facebook stock tanks hours BEFORE it went offline, whistleblower talks 17 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The price of Facebook stock started dropping because over the Facebook whistleblower in an interview with 60 Minutes that the social media giant puts "profits over people". Frances Haugen, who was the former product manager at Facebook revealed herself as the whistleblower behind the leak to The Wall Street Journal.

Haugen said that Facebook knew it was creating a dark online environment for teenage girls and said that Facebook used different rules for VIP accounts and that the social media giant also had a hand in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building. Haugen said: "There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. Facebook over and over again chose to optimize for its own interests like making more money".

Facebook has been pretty quiet about the issue so far, right after CEO Mark Zuckerberg uploaded a video of his wife, himself, and friends out on a yacht using his new Facebook Ray-Ban Stories glasses. Well, sorry Zuck but now we can't even watch that video you literally uploaded hours before your entire services went dark. Hopefully someone turns the light back on soon.

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.99
$47.99$47.99$45.40
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2021 at 2:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.