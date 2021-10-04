All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TikTok also down in major outage: joins Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Facebook goes down and takes Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp with it and now TikTok joins the growing internet services outage.

Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 1:00 PM CDT
Facebook has gone dark and with it taken its services including Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp -- across desktop, web, and mobile apps. But it seems TikTok is joining the outages, too.

TikTok is down for what seems like most people, with DownDetector showing that TikTok is experiencing issues right now and plenty of people on Twitter are tweeting that TikTok is down right now. I can access it here from Australia on the desktop but mobile is having issues for me right now.

I guess this isn't the end of whatever is happening right now, but Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are just lights off right now. TikTok seems very unstable, but there are lots of people who seem to not be having any issues right now. This is all happening in real-time, so let us know in the comments... if you're able to, if TikTok is down for you.

NEWS SOURCES:downdetector.com.au, slashgear.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

