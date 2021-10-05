The Last of Us Part II added to PlayStation Now catalog

Naughty Dog's controversial PlayStation 4 magnum opus The Last of Us Part II goes live on PlayStation Now game streaming service.

Sony's new PlayStation Now lineup is headlined by first-party exclusive The Last of Us Part II alongside a number of new titles.

Gamers can now try The Last of Us Part II via Sony's game-streaming PS Now servers without any downloads or wait times. Naughty Dog's controversial and widely-praised PS4 game will be available on the service until January 2022, and is joined by a few other heavy-hitters like Fallout 76 and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered.

These games are pretty time-consuming and Sony's aim is simple: Longer games typically mean longer playthroughs and a better chance in subscriber retention. Right now Sony's PS Now service is being pressured by Microsoft's Project xCloud initiative, which offers an expansive offering of high-profile games available for streaming free as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

October's PlayStation Now lineup includes: