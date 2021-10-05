All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The Last of Us Part II added to PlayStation Now catalog

Naughty Dog's controversial PlayStation 4 magnum opus The Last of Us Part II goes live on PlayStation Now game streaming service.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 5 2021 8:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's new PlayStation Now lineup is headlined by first-party exclusive The Last of Us Part II alongside a number of new titles.

The Last of Us Part II added to PlayStation Now catalog 554 | TweakTown.com

Gamers can now try The Last of Us Part II via Sony's game-streaming PS Now servers without any downloads or wait times. Naughty Dog's controversial and widely-praised PS4 game will be available on the service until January 2022, and is joined by a few other heavy-hitters like Fallout 76 and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered.

These games are pretty time-consuming and Sony's aim is simple: Longer games typically mean longer playthroughs and a better chance in subscriber retention. Right now Sony's PS Now service is being pressured by Microsoft's Project xCloud initiative, which offers an expansive offering of high-profile games available for streaming free as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

October's PlayStation Now lineup includes:

  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Fallout 76
  • Amnesia Collection
  • Desperados III
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.75
$25.75$29.95$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2021 at 1:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.