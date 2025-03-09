The Last of Us Part 3 probably won't happen but Sony has a limited edition DualSense controller

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann confirms that there are no plans to develop The Last of Us Part 3, while Sony announces a new limited edition controller.

HBO's second season of its The Last of Us adaptation is set to premiere on April 13, and ahead of its debut, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann was questioned about a potential The Last of Us Part 3. Druckmann is the director of the critically acclaimed The Last of Us Part II on PS4, PS5, and PC and the co-showrunner on the TV adaptation.

The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller, image credit: Sony.

When asked about a potential third game in the series, Neil Druckmann responded, "I guess the only thing I would say is don't bet on there being more of The Last of Us." Adding "this could be it," he hints that the television series' upcoming second season could be the last we see of the franchise going forward. The acclaimed Sony studio's next game will be the brand-new sci-fi game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which got its big reveal late last year.

No The Last of Us Part 3 is a definite blow to fans of the series and a little bit weird when you factor in the sheer number of times Sony has released, remastered, and remade the first two games - which now span three consoles (PS3, PS4, PS5) and PC. On that note, to celebrate the PC launch of the second game and the second season of the hit HBO series, Sony is releasing a The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller.

Developed in collaboration with the Naughty Dog team, the controller includes glossy trophy icons that highlight various moments and events from the first two games.

"We were excited by the chance to memorialize The Last of Us franchise in a controller that fans and our own team would love. We wanted to ensure that both installments of The Last of Us are represented, via trophy icons printed in black gloss across the controller body. Among the trophies, three particular images will immediately stand out for TLOU fans: The firefly, moth, and wolf. Players will recognize the Fireflies' iconic spray-painted logo that originated in Part I, while the moth and wolf represent the intertwining lives and duality between Ellie and Abby in Part II." Head of Studio and Head of Creative Neil Druckmann and Graphic Designer Megan Mehran.

Sony notes that the $84.99 DualSense wireless controller will only be available in limited quantities, with pre-orders opening March 14.