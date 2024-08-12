Another major Activision Blizzard franchise has been added to the Xbox Game Pass library

Activision Blizzard games have been a little slow coming to Xbox Game Pass, but the latest has Crashed the party and is available on PC, Console, and Cloud.

Microsoft's landmark acquisition of Activision Blizzard closed in October 2023 after over a year of widespread global scrutiny. The deal is worth $68.7 billion, the largest in videogame history. With so many iconic gaming franchises now under the Xbox and Microsoft Gaming banner, there doesn't seem to be a rush to bring new and back catalog Activision Blizzard to the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscription service.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Diablo 4 was the first major Activision Blizzard game to arrive on Game Pass in March 2024, with last year's blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 added last month. It's definitely slow going, but the good news is that the third major Activision franchise has now made its way to Game Pass in the form of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PC, Console, and Cloud.

Crash Bandicoot is a 3D action platformer from the original PlayStation era. At the time, the character was viewed as Sony's answer to Nintendo's Super Mario. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy presents full, built-from-the-ground-up remakes of the first three Crash games in vibrant 4K.

The collection includes Crash Bandicoot (1996), Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back (1997), and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped (1998). Interestingly, the first three games in the series were developed by Naughty Dog, the first-party Sony studio that would go on to create the iconic Uncharted and The Last of Us series of games.

As for more Activision Blizzard games coming to Game Pass, this year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is headed to the service - albeit only for those on the more premium tier. Check out this article on Xbox's restructuring of its Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass plans for more information.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is an excellent addition to Game Pass. Here's hoping we see more of the publisher's back catalog hit the service in the months ahead. Personally, I'd love to see titles like Blizzard Arcade Collection, Diablo II: Resurrected, Diablo III, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 arrive as soon as possible. Perhaps we'll see or hear about a few more Activision Blizzard Game Pass drops at Gamescom in the coming weeks.