BIOSTAR teases Alder Lake-ready Valkyrie, Racing Z690 motherboards

Intel's new Alder Lake CPU platform is about as close as it can be to me smelling that fresh silicon, with BIOSTAR now officially teasing its next-gen Z690-based motherboards.

BIOSTAR is preparing at least two Z690 motherboards with new Racing and Valkyrie Z690 motherboards, which will take Intel's new LGA1700-based 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs. We don't know if these new BIOSTAR motherboards are DDR5 or DDR4, since Alder Lake can accept both -- but I'd say at least one, if not both of these new motherboards, are ready for next-gen DDR5 memory.

Here's the official tweet in question from BIOSTAR which is teasing its next-gen motherboards, of course without spoiling that they're based on the new 600-series chipset from Intel and ready for the next-gen Alder Lake family of CPUs.

We should expect Intel to launch its new Alder Lake CPUs during its Innovation event on October 28, with pre-orders going live on that day, and then the CPUs and 600-series motherboards launching on November 4. You can expect CPU and motherboards here from us at TweakTown, and I'll explore the GPU side of things with a new Core i9-12900K testbed and running all of my GPUs through it (and Windows 11, too).