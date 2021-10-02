All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
BIOSTAR teases Alder Lake-ready Valkyrie, Racing Z690 motherboards

BIOSTAR becomes the first to officially tease its next-gen Z690 motherboards, ready to rock and roll with Intel Alder Lake CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Oct 2 2021 9:18 PM CDT
Intel's new Alder Lake CPU platform is about as close as it can be to me smelling that fresh silicon, with BIOSTAR now officially teasing its next-gen Z690-based motherboards.

BIOSTAR teases Alder Lake-ready Valkyrie, Racing Z690 motherboards
BIOSTAR is preparing at least two Z690 motherboards with new Racing and Valkyrie Z690 motherboards, which will take Intel's new LGA1700-based 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs. We don't know if these new BIOSTAR motherboards are DDR5 or DDR4, since Alder Lake can accept both -- but I'd say at least one, if not both of these new motherboards, are ready for next-gen DDR5 memory.

Here's the official tweet in question from BIOSTAR which is teasing its next-gen motherboards, of course without spoiling that they're based on the new 600-series chipset from Intel and ready for the next-gen Alder Lake family of CPUs.

BIOSTAR teases Alder Lake-ready Valkyrie, Racing Z690 motherboards 02 | TweakTown.com

We should expect Intel to launch its new Alder Lake CPUs during its Innovation event on October 28, with pre-orders going live on that day, and then the CPUs and 600-series motherboards launching on November 4. You can expect CPU and motherboards here from us at TweakTown, and I'll explore the GPU side of things with a new Core i9-12900K testbed and running all of my GPUs through it (and Windows 11, too).

